President Trump vowed Wednesday to strike back with power the United States “has never used before” if the country faces another attack similar to those that took place Sept. 11, 2001, pledging that any would-be attackers “will never have seen anything like what will happen to them.”

The president was speaking at the Pentagon for a memorial on the 18th anniversary of the attacks, during which nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York, Shanksville, Pa., and Arlington, Va.

“The last four days, we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before, and that will continue,” Trump said, apparently referring to the Afghanistan war and drawing applause from the crowd. “And if for any reason they come back to our country, we will go wherever they are and use power the likes of which the United States has never used before — and I’m not even talking about nuclear power. They will never have seen anything like what will happen to them.”

The appearance was Trump’s third commemorating the Sept. 11 attacks since becoming president. Last year, he visited Shanksville, where he paid tribute to the passengers of Flight 93, who died disrupting the plan of terrorists to crash one of their hijacked planes into the U.S. Capitol.

At the Pentagon on Wednesday, Trump told attendees that “for every American who lived through that day, the September 11 attack is seared into our soul.”

He noted that he had called off negotiations over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban took responsibility for an attack last week that killed a U.S. soldier. Trump had invited Afghan and Taliban leaders to Camp David, but abruptly announced via Twitter that he had canceled the previously-undisclosed summit.

“We had peace talks scheduled a few days ago,” Trump said. “I called them off when I learned that they had killed a great American soldier from Puerto Rico and 11 other innocent people. They thought they would use this attack to show strength, but actually, what they showed is unrelenting weakness.”

Trump faced a backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — as well as from some members of his administration — for extending the invitation to Taliban leaders days before the Sept. 11 anniversary.

The president went into greater detail Wednesday than he has previously in discussing what he was doing when he heard the news of the attacks 18 years ago. He said he was at home watching television.

“I vividly remember when I first heard the news, I was sitting at home watching a major business television show early that morning,” Trump said. “Jack Welch, the legendary head of General Electric, was about to be interviewed when all of a sudden they cut away.”

Before participating in 9/11 activities Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to attack Federal Reserve officials as “boneheads” for not moving more quickly to lower interest rates and to complain about a Washington Post-ABC News poll showing him trailing major Democratic rivals in hypothetical general-election matchups.

In one tweet, Trump asserted he would be leading his Democratic rivals by 20 points if not for “the never ending Fake News about me.”

Two minutes later, Trump tweeted: “Leaving the White House soon to speak at the Pentagon. My great honor!”

He participated in a moment of silence on the White House lawn at 8:46 a.m. — the time of the first plane hitting the twin towers — before heading to the Pentagon.