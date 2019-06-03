Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) talks with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace during a Fox News town hall on Sunday in Dubuque, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The pack of Democratic presidential contenders has taken different tacks on whether it makes sense to appear on Fox News, with some accusing the conservative network of being unfair and others welcoming the chance to speak to its large viewing audience.

On Sunday night, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) did both: While headlining a town hall event broadcast live from Iowa, she attacked the network for its coverage of late-term abortion, which led to some spirited sparring with the event’s host, Chris Wallace.

Gillibrand, who has struggled to stand out among the crowded Democratic field, used a question about abortion rights to criticize what she characterized as “a false choice and a false narrative” that Fox News has created on the issue.

[Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s presidential campaign problem: A crowded niche]

“I want to talk about the role Fox News plays in this, because it’s a problem,” Gillibrand said, taking issue with the frequent use of the term “infanticide” by the networks’s hosts and guests.

“Infanticide, it doesn’t exist,” Gillibrand said, at which point Wallace cut her off.

“Senator, I just want to say we’ve brought you here for an hour,” he said. “We have treated you very fairly. I understand that, maybe, to make your credentials with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News, you want to attack us. I’m not sure it’s frankly very polite when we’ve invited you to be here.”

“Instead of talking about Fox News, why don’t you answer Susan’s question?” he continued, referring to the audience member who posed the question on abortion rights.

Gillibrand promised she would make her point in a “polite” way and then returned to her criticism of “Fox News” for its focus on “infanticide.”

“It doesn’t happen. It’s illegal. It’s not a fact,” Gillibrand said. “And I believe all of us have a responsibility to talk about the facts.”

The town hall in Dubuque produced some other animated exchanges, including one in which Wallace asked Gillibrand to explain a December tweet in which she said the future was “female” and “intersectional.”

“We want women to have a seat at the table,” Gillibrand said.

At that point, Wallace retorted: “What about men?”

“They’re already there — do you not know?” Gillibrand replied, generating applause from the audience.

“It’s not meant to be exclusionary; it’s meant to be inclusionary,” Gillibrand said.

“All right, we’re not threatened,” Wallace replied, and the event moved on.

Three other Democratic candidates have appeared this year at town-hall meetings hosted by Fox News: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) has declined to appear, branding the network a “hate-for-profit racket.” Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) has also declined.

The Democratic National Committee has also announced it will not allow Fox News to host any of its presidential candidate debates this cycle.