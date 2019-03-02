Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is scheduled to speak in New York on Saturday. He is expected to include tidbits from his personal life, a tactic he somewhat avoided during his 2016 campaign. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will kick off his second campaign for president Saturday with new challenges, a new team and a new emphasis on his life story designed to help him stand out from his Democratic rivals.

In his first campaign rally since announcing his run, Sanders is expected to highlight the financial strains his family faced in his childhood and his father’s flight from poverty and anti-Semitism in Poland, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks provided by a campaign aide.

“As we launch this campaign for president, you deserve to know where I come from — because family history heavily influences the values that we adopt as adults,” Sanders is expected to say, according to the excerpts. In a dig at Trump, Sanders is also expected to say he “did not have a mom and dad who gave me millions of dollars to build luxury skyscrapers and casinos and country clubs.”

The excerpts are the clearest indicator yet of his campaign’s push to make a more personal appeal to Democratic voters than it did in 2016, when he often eschewed autobiography in favor of liberal policy prescriptions.

“We’re still going to lead with the issues that are affecting everyday people’s lives, but we’re going to add in the narrative of his story, which differentiates him,” said Chuck Rocha, a senior adviser to Sanders.

The shift also reflects the political realities of Sanders running in a crowded and diverse field where his opponents are sharing intimate details about their lives in an effort to defeat Trump, who is campaigning for reelection in large measure on the force of his personality.

Sanders was scheduled to speak Saturday morning at Brooklyn College, which he attended before transferring to the University of Chicago. He also grew up in Brooklyn and is expected to note the 3½ room “rent-controlled apartment” where he lived.

“Coming from a lower middle class family I will never forget how money — or really lack of money — was always a point of stress in our home,” Sanders is expected to say, according to the excerpts. “My mother’s dream was that someday we would move out of that rent-controlled apartment to a home of our own. That dream was never fulfilled. She died young while we were still living in that apartment.”

The recalibration is one of several changes for the Sanders campaign. He has a new campaign manager and a more diverse team of strategists, after facing heat for a staff that was too white and too male in 2016.

Sanders also appears intent on expanding his appeal to nonwhite voters, a vulnerability against Hillary Clinton last time. On Sunday, he will campaign in Chicago, where he participated in civil rights protests as a student in the 1960s.

In 2016, Sanders ran as the long-shot candidate with an insurgent liberal campaign. This time, he has widespread name recognition and a base of loyal supporters, who have quickly directed millions of dollars to his campaign in small increments. He is performing well in early state polls this time.

But there are also question marks and turbulence. His 2016 consultants recently left the campaign amid signs of strategic disagreements, and he has faced questions about his campaign’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations during the 2016 race.

Moreover, a newer generation of Democrats has stepped forward to run for president. Many have embraced the policies that Sanders has long advocated, like Medicare-for-all and tuition-free public colleges and universities. The field includes women and candidates of color with compelling biographies.

“I think he recognizes that he’s got to share the progressive stage with some other candidates,” said Gilda Cobb-Hunter, the president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators and a Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, said in a recent interview.

Sanders would make history as the nation’s first Jewish president, a distinction he did not highlight in 2016. In his speech Saturday, he is expected to underscore the Nazi regime’s impact on his family.

“My father came to this country from Poland at the age of 17, without a nickel in his pocket,” Sanders is expected to say. “He came to escape the crushing poverty that existed in his community, and to escape widespread anti-Semitism.”

Sanders adds, “Needless to say I would not be with you today if he had not made that trip from Poland because virtually his entire family there was wiped out by the Nazis.”

As one of the most prominent Democratic candidates, Sanders is expected to face more scrutiny from the public and his rivals than he did last time. Already, Trump and the Republicans are gearing up a campaign to use Sanders — the only well-known candidate in the race to identify as a democratic socialist — to paint Democrats as outside the mainstream.

Sanders is trying to address some of his potential political flaws head-on, by acknowledging the need for a more diverse campaign and coalition.

At the same time, he is in key ways the same candidate he was in 2016. The policy issues he talks about regularly are the same. His blunt speaking style is largely unchanged, as evidenced by a recent CNN town hall and other high-profile televised appearances.

On Saturday, the Sanders campaign was expected to try to merge the themes that helped him catapult to a runner-up finish in the last Democratic primary with the more recent conclusion that a personal touch will be a key ingredient for him in the next one.

“My family did not consider government to be the enemy,” he is expected to say. “Having attended an excellent public college that was then virtually tuition free and living in a rent-controlled apartment, I can assure you that my family believed that government in a democratic society had a very important role to play in protecting working families.”