Not a single session at the House Democratic Caucus retreat this week will focus on oversight of President Trump, according to a person familiar with the schedule — an intentional move sidelining investigations to focus on policies that resonate with voters.

As they huddle for a three-day session to discuss their top priorities in Leesburg, Democrats will focus on pocketbook issues that helped them win the majority in the 2018 midterm elections, including health care and infrastructure, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the planning.

The decision to forgo a “breakout” session on House investigations comes as a handful of Democratic chairmen have ramped up their probes of the president. The Ways and Means Committee requested Trump’s tax returns last week, giving the administration until Tuesday to hand over the financial forms.

The House Judiciary Committee also voted last week to authorize Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) to subpoena the entire special counsel Robert S. Mueller III report. And the Oversight Committee has sought information from Trump’s personal bank and accounting firm to learn more about his finances.

But Democratic leaders have long remained wary of accusations of overreach. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (Calif.) leadership team, including House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos (Ill.), have implored their colleagues to keep the attention on policy.

This week’s Democratic lawmakers’ gathering falls on the 100-day mark of the new Congress. The retreat was originally scheduled for mid-February but was postponed amid the 35-day partial government shutdown.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell, the Democrats’ guest speaker, will brief the caucus on the economy, an unusual appearance by a Trump appointee. Powell has been criticized by Trump, who has considered firing him, for raising interest rates four times last year.