“We’re trying to stop Trump’s attacks on the Postal Service, which we believe to be an attack on the integrity of election. It’s a straight-up attack on democracy,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) said in an interview. “This conduct is illegal. It’s unconstitutional. It’s harmful to the country. It’s harmful to individuals.”

“We’re asking a court to make him stop,” he said.

President Trump said last week that he was opposed to an emergency bailout for the agency because he does not want widespread voting by mail in the fall. That prompted a rush of action by state election officials and Democratic lawmakers, who say the president’s attacks on mail voting and the recent operational changes by DeJoy, a top GOP donor, are undermining confidence in the Nov. 3 election.

Maryland is signing onto a suit led by Washington state, which is expected to be filed at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and also includes Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to a draft obtained by The Post. The lawusuit names Trump as a defendant, along with the Postal Service and DeJoy.

Separately, Pennsylvania is filing another suit against the Postal Service, joined by California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts and North Carolina, among others.

All the states are represented by Democratic attorneys general.

“We will be taking action to reinstate Postal Service standards that all Americans depend on, whether it’s for delivering their prescription drugs or for carrying their very right to vote,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Recent post office changes have been implemented recklessly, before checking the law, and we will use our authority to stop them and help ensure that every eligible ballot is counted.”

Shapiro and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson were scheduled to announce the lawsuits Tuesday afternoon. New York Attorney General Letitia James planned separate legal action, she said in a statement Tuesday.

“The integrity of our elections is fundamental to our nation’s democracy and we won’t allow anyone to undermine them, not even the president of the United States,” James said.

Among the service changes the suits seek to reverse are elimination of staff overtime, altering operations at state distribution center and removing critical mail sorting equipment. All of it threatens the timely delivery of mail to individuals who rely on the Postal Service for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots, the states will argue.

“States have the right to conduct mail-in elections if they choose,” Frosh said. “Trump is trying to undermine that.”

The agency’s operational changes caused nationwide slowdowns that, the attorneys general argue, required advanced public notice to and approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission. That process would have enabled the states to weigh in on the impact before the changes were implemented.

Frosh said the operational changes are also a violation of the Voting Rights Act, saying the sorting machine removal disproportionately impacts cities, which tend to be home to minorities. The lawsuit also contends violations of the Americans with Disability Act by making it more difficult for people with physical disabilities and health conditions to safely cast a ballot.

“Because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, this is asking them to risk their lives,” he said.

The Postal Service also recently warned 46 states that it could not guarantee the delivery of ballots under their current deadlines. The agency urged states to send election mail first-class, rather than third-class. States and counties that use marketing or bulk-rate postage for their ballots could experience delays that may prevent some ballots from being counted.