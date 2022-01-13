The district has a population of roughly 90,000 people — about a fifth of the city’s residents — but it’s also a magnet for shoppers, diners and workers from around the region that swell those numbers. The Buckhead City Committee said it has experienced a disproportionate increase in robberies, assaults and other crime. The committee has also raised concerns about potential zoning changes increasing housing density and says the district doesn’t get infrastructure funding commensurate with its large tax contribution to the city.