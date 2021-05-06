They were represented by the ACLU and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which cheered Paxton’s reversal.
“It shouldn’t take a lawsuit for Attorney General Paxton to comply with the Constitution,” Kate Huddleston, an attorney for the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.
Paxton’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
A federal appeals court ruled in 2019 that former President Donald Trump’s tweets were overwhelmingly official in nature and that he violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint. Twitter banned Trump from the platform two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.
In March, Twitter sued Paxton alleging Texas’ top law enforcement officer was trying to retaliate against the company for banning Trump. It came after Paxton’s office demanded that Twitter and other tech companies hand over content moderation policies and troves of internal communications.