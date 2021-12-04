The Pentagon just released its new global posture review, which made no immediate major changes in the global positioning of U.S. forces, but it did include plans to improve infrastructure in some parts of the Pacific, including Guam and Australia. In September the U.S. announced a new partnership with Australia and Britain to deepen security, diplomatic and defense cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. As part of that AUKUS partnership, Australia is to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, and the U.S. is to increase rotational force deployments to Australia.