If convicted, Strache he could face a prison sentence ranging from 6 months to 5 years.
Strache’s legal team announced that neither Strache nor his lawyers will give any public statements during the trial, local media reported.
Strache was involved in the fall of the previous Austrian government, a coalition of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative Austrian People’s Party and the Freedom Party.
In May 2019, a video showing then-Freedom Party leader Strache offering favors to a purported Russian investor prompted Kurz to pull the plug on the national government. Strache, who denied any wrongdoing, was later kicked out of the Freedom Party.