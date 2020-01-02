The agreement - which requires approval at a party congress of the Greens taking place Saturday - combines pledges of environmental action and of government transparency with moves to cut Austrians’ tax burdens and with the tough talk on migration that Kurz has made a hallmark of his People’s Party.

The new coalition results from a snap September election in which Kurz’s party emerged as by far the biggest in the national legislature and the Greens made strong gains to return to parliament after a two-year absence.

The election itself was triggered by the collapse in May of Kurz’s previous coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party in a scandal surrounding that party’s then-leader.

