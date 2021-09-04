In recent months, the Houston area has seen a rash of confrontations in which people sought to settle seemingly petty disputes with a gun, though the problem is by no means unique to the nation’s fourth-largest city. In one case, a man was threatened with a handgun after he honked at a car in front of him at a fast food drive-thru. In another, someone opened fire at a nail salon over a disagreement about the price of a manicure and pedicure. And a 17-year-old boy was killed in a road rage shooting while driving home with his family after a Houston Astros game.