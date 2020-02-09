Aliev’s New Azerbaijan Party held 65 of the 125 seats in the old parliament, short of the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution.

Nineteen political parties have fielded candidates but most of the more than 1,600 people running are self-nominated, according to the election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The official campaigning period began just three weeks ago in the former Soviet republic of 10 million people on the Caspian Sea.