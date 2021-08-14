During a subsequent call with partners, Gavi CEO Dr. Seth Berkley said COVAX intended to honor the agreements it had made with rich countries but would ask them to “adjust” their allocated doses to request fewer vaccines, according to a meeting participant who spoke about the confidential call on condition of anonymity. Among the reasons Berkley cited was the potential risk to its balance sheet. In the last year, Britain alone has given more than $860 million to COVAX.