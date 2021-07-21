Wednesday’s payout was one of the bigger settlements in Baltimore’s grim Gun Trace Task Force saga. The police corruption scandal has triggered one massive payment so far: A roughly $8 million settlement to two men who went to prison for years after drugs were planted on them a decade ago during an encounter with members of the police task force. One of those exonerated men now faces charges for allegedly shooting his girlfriend and shooting at law enforcers during a high-speed chase in Virginia.