Whether or not the district will use the windfall to “dream big” as the Biden administration has urged is not yet clear. An initial priority is educating youngsters in safety amid the ongoing pandemic. In Baltimore, classrooms will be operating on a five-day-a-week schedule come Aug. 30 and millions are being spent on pandemic-related equipment such as air purifiers. In the next tranche, some $13 million is earmarked for “indoor air quality.”