The group, which placed a similar amount of anti-Biden advertising in Nevada earlier this month, circulated an ad that falsely suggests that words Obama spoke in the narration of his own book were meant to describe Biden.
“This despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,” said Katie Hill, Obama’s communications director. “In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate.”
Hill said Obama has “several friends” in the Democratic presidential primary and has “no plans to endorse in the primary.”
In an attempt to sway black voters in the state, the ad begins with a narrator saying “Joe Biden promised to help our community. It was a lie. Here’s President Obama.”
The ad then runs audio of a tape of Obama reading from an unrelated passage from his 1995 book, “Dreams from My Father,” about a conversation he had with a barber in Chicago when he was a community organizer.
The Obama passage, which describes the mistreatment of black voters by politicians, refers to complaints about “plantation politics” and the history in Chicago of Democratic politicians expecting black votes despite poor housing, poor job opportunities and police brutality.
The ad repurposes a similar attack the Committee to Defend the President ran last year in several states with many black politicians, including Georgia, Michigan and Louisiana, according to PolitiFact. Similar tactics, aimed at decreasing black turnout for Democrats, were used in a radio ad by another pro-Trump super PAC, Great America Alliance, in the 2017 special House election in Georgia.
“Donald Trump and his allies are absolutely terrified that Joe Biden will defeat him in November. Trump even got himself impeached by trying to force another country to lie about the vice president,” said Andrew Bates, as spokesman for the Biden campaign. “This latest intervention in the Democratic primary is one of the most desperate yet, a despicable torrent of misinformation by the president's lackeys.”
Separately, Republican activists in South Carolina have boasted about a plan called “Operation Chaos” to encourage supporters of Trump to vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Saturday’s primary. The South Carolina GOP has canceled the state’s Republican primary this year.
The Committee to Defend the President, which grew out of a group called Stop Hillary PAC, traditionally raises its money in increments of $5,000 or less, according to Federal Election Commission records. The group has reported spending $655,285 on television advertising, $279,800 on voter phone contact, and $144,657 on online voter contact since the beginning of 2019.
The group spent about $250,000 on a Spanish language ad before the Nevada caucuses attacking Obama and Biden for failing to pass immigration reform.
“They separated families and put children in cages,” says the narrator in Spanish in that spot, appropriating a Democratic critique of President Trump’s immigration policy.
Guy Short, a digital consultant for the Committee to Defend the President, and Chad Banghart, the group’s executive director, did not respond Thursday to emailed requests for comment on the ads or Obama’s demand to South Carolina television stations.