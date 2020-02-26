Days ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary, Democrats gathered onstage Tuesday for a debate in which Sen. Bernie Sanders took fire and candidates talked over one another.

South Carolina holds its primary Saturday, and just days later comes Super Tuesday, when 14 states and American Samoa hold primaries. After March 3, votes will have been cast that determine about 38 percent of pledged delegates.

The candidates: The major candidates competing in South Carolina are former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and investor Tom Steyer. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is not on ballots until Super Tuesday.

Policy: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

