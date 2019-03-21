Former president Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in 2018. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The new class of House Democrats will mix and mingle with former president Barack Obama on Monday night at a reception in their honor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent an invitation, obtained by The Washington Post, to the freshmen members, asking them to attend the event at the home of Esther Coopersmith, who served as a U.S. representative to the United Nations under former president Jimmy Carter.

The event was first reported by Politico.

Coopersmith has long been a fixture in Washington’s elite social scene.

The celebration of the 67 new House Democrats, whose collective wins gave their party control in the lower chamber, comes after a tense few weeks for Pelosi’s caucus as divisions between the liberal and centrist wings of the Democratic Party came into sharp focus. The new class is the most diverse and has the most women to ever serve in Congress.

House Democrats obtaining the majority also helped ensure a GOP Congress couldn’t try again to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s signature legislative achievement.