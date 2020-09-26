Soeder added that “(the end date) in California, that seems like a very good date to me for contributing to an end to the fossil fuel age.”
California, where electric car company Tesla is based, announced plans to end the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles in 15 years. Such an end date for Germany would need to be agreed at the national rather than the state level.
Soeder also called for financial incentives to encourage consumers to buy the most efficient combustion engine cars in the meantime, and for engines that use low or no-emission fuels such as hydrogen or renewable biofuels to remain an option in the future.
