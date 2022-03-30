They also resolved to work toward food and energy security and strengthen their connections to grow trade, investment, tourism and technology and offset economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka hosted the 5th summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation in its national capital Colombo.

Leaders of the host country, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, India, Nepal and Thailand are scheduled to address the summit virtually. Six foreign ministers took part in an officials’ meeting Tuesday but the foreign minister of Myanmar who was earlier scheduled to participate in the meeting joined virtually.