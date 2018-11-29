President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before leaving the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 to attend the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s decades-long dream of building a luxury tower in the heart of Moscow flared and fizzled several times over the years, most recently when his presidential campaign was gaining momentum.

That latest plan led his former lawyer Michael Cohen to plead guilty to lying to congressional investigators about key details in the negotiations.

Trump’s dream of a Moscow tower went back to 1996, with other plans in 2013 that also went nowhere. The latest plan that began in 2015 included at least 15 floors of hotel rooms and 250 condos.

Cohen initially told investigators that the deal fell apart in January 2016, but in his guilty plea Thursday Cohen said that the negotiations that stretched well into June 2016 after Trump had locked up the GOP nomination.

