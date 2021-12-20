The government said it had summoned a British envoy in Minsk to make a formal protest and demand that those responsible be brought to justice.
Posts on social media show a small demonstration outside the Belarusian Embassy on Sunday. London’s Metropolitan Police force had no immediate information on the alleged incident.
Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on protesters, journalists and civil society groups since he was reelected in an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West rejected as rigged.