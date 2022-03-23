The move comes a month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was heading to Europe to talk with allies about possible new sanctions against Russia and more military aid for Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today I have mixed feelings,” Neumann told state-owned television network BelTA in the report aired Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. “I am glad Belarus took care of me. I am upset to find myself in a situation where I have problems in my own country.”

Advertisement

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have used the Jan. 6 riot as evidence of a double standard by the U.S. on anti-government crackdowns.

Belarus is a Russian ally and neighbor to Ukraine. It does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

Neumann told Belarus 1 that he traveled to Italy in March 2021 and eventually arrived in Ukraine before crossing over illegally into Belarus. He owns a handbag manufacturing business.