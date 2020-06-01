Nikolai Statkevich, one of Belarus’ most prominent opposition figures, was handed a 15-day jail term Monday after taking part in Sunday’s protest in the capital, Minsk, according to the Viasna rights group. Statkevich served six years in prison for involvement in protests after the 2010 election.
Viasna said that more than 50 opposition activists detained in recent days were to face courts in several parts of the country.
On Friday, popular opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky was detained during a rally in Grodno, the country’s fourth-largest city.
