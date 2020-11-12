The charges in the cases include participating in or plotting riots and violence against police, Viasna said. The most serious offense is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Protests, some attracting more than 100,000 people, have rocked Belarus since the Aug. 9 election that official results say gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office but that opponents and some polls workers claim were manipulated.
Even before the protests, the government took extensive actions against opposition activists. One aspiring challenger was jailed and another candidate fled to Russia fearing imminent arrest.
