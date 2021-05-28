The 66-year-old Belarusian ruler has faced months of protests following his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. He has responded with a wide-ranging crackdown, with more than 35,000 people arrested since the protests began and thousands beaten. The West has responded by slapping sanctions on Belarusian officials involved in the vote-rigging and repressions against protesters.