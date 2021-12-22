Bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 11 p.m. but under limits.
The measures will take effect Sunday. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that “there is reason for concern. We are facing omicron.”
He added that “what we know about it is bad news,” referring to its high transmissibility.
“It is a tough package,” virologist Marc Van Ranst said.
But much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta.
___
