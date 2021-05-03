A top Belgian police official stepped aside last year after the emergence of a 2018 video showing violent treatment of a Slovak citizen by police officers at a Belgian airport. The man, who was in distress, later died. More recently, Belgian prosecutors have launched a probe following the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police.
The committee said in statement that experts were worried by “reports of an increase of police violence during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent anti-racism demonstrations, persistent racial profiling and hate speech.”
The panel recommended that Belgian authorities “legislate an explicit prohibition of racial profiling and establish an independent system for dealing with complaints related to racial profiling.”