Nearly six weeks after suffering a heart attack that pushed his campaign to its lowest point, the famously grumpy U.S. senator from Vermont has reemerged as a more easygoing figure, sprinkling more humor into his policy-centric speeches and opening up about his age, immigrant roots and upbringing — topics he has long resisted emphasizing, despite repeated pleas by his aides.

AD

AD

Sanders is also different in private, according to people who have spoken with him. A candidate with a reputation for sometimes stubbornly disregarding advice and assistance, Sanders is suddenly putting more faith in his brain trust, according to campaign officials, a shift his campaign manager attributes to a moment of clarity when he was hospitalized.

The changes underline one of the most remarkable political recoveries of recent years. In the days after his Oct. 1 heart attack, Sanders’s medical status was unclear and his confidants wondered whether his already struggling campaign would continue. Now, he is performing better in the polls than before his health scare.

“It was a profound moment in his life,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), a national co-chair of the Sanders campaign. “I think he’s sort of liberated from any of the traditional weight of the campaign, and he’s just campaigning now as the Bernie Sanders you see in private.”

AD

AD

The senator’s rebound has reignited his battle for the Democratic Party’s liberal faction with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who a few weeks ago appeared on the verge of consolidating its support. Their renewed rivalry is part of the ongoing turbulence in the Democratic race, which has tightened in recent weeks and could grow to include former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Still, there is no denying the challenges the health scare continues to pose for Sanders, who is the oldest candidate in the race. Polls show that Democratic voters are much more concerned about his age and health than they are about his two septuagenarian rivals, Warren, 70, and former vice president Joe Biden, 76.

It’s also unclear whether Sanders’s new style is a momentary phenomenon or a lasting transformation. But his aides and allies hope it helps him capi­tal­ize on a crucial moment in the campaign, as the sprint to the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses is heating up.

AD

AD

Beyond the health issues, Democrats ascribe Sanders’s improvement in the polls to several factors: a greater investment in TV ads; the rise of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who may be pulling support from Warren and Biden; and endorsements from marquee Democrats, such as Ocasio-Cortez, who have given his campaign a more youthful and diverse feel.

“We don’t watch the polls, we change the polls,” the congresswoman said in impassioned remarks introducing Sanders at a rally here Friday evening. “This is not a movie. This is a movement.”

In addition to honing his pitch for the presidency, Sanders has recently sharpened his attacks on Biden and President Trump. While that is a more aggressive strategy, some aides see it as a reflection of his new willingness to heed their advice instead of insisting on doing things his way.

AD

AD

The campaign is planning to unveil a new TV ad in Iowa castigating Trump for being corrupt, hitting on a theme that Sanders’s allies had long encouraged him to use more often and that Warren has made a staple of her pitch.

Similarly, before the first Democratic debate, there was a push inside the campaign for Sanders to hit Biden hard but he did not do it, disappointing some officials. In the fourth debate, which marked Sanders’s return to the campaign after his heart attack, he was more pointed in going after the former vice president.

“I don’t think it was like any degree of coaching,” said Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir. “His instincts matched what many of the staff around him were also similarly feeling.”

AD

Shakir traces Sanders’s increased trust in his team back to his hospitalization.

AD

“What he experienced — what he saw — was, ‘Wow, the campaign, even when I was down for a few days, arguably grew even stronger,’ ” said Shakir. “Out of that experience, he’s certainly grown more comfortable giving that space to others.”

The shift also reflects something more fundamental, aides say. Sanders has always rejected the notion of talking about himself or his life, viewing that as a tacky form of campaigning and preferring to emphasize policy.

But the health scare has opened him to the idea of tying the personal to the political. In recent weeks he has spoken publicly about how his heart attack caused him to think about people who don’t have good health insurance, fusing that notion to his pitch to enact a Medicare-for-all system.

AD

The heart attack, of course, also brought greater attention to Sanders’s age, which was already on the minds of many voters. He has responded in part by portraying his age as an asset that highlights his lifelong fight for democratic socialist ideas, rather than a liability that should cause doubt about his ability to serve as president.

AD

He has also found different ways to bring up his age with a lighter touch, sometimes sounding like a Borscht Circuit comedian with his thick Brooklyn accent.

“I would like to thank Pastor Jenkins for his remarks,” Sanders said when he stepped to the lectern at church in Waterloo, Iowa, earlier this month. “Except he gave my whole speech. Didn’t leave me much to say.”

AD

He added, “I want you to remember he introduced me as the junior senator from Vermont. I don’t want to tell you how old the senior senator is.” (Democrat Patrick J. Leahy, the other senator from Vermont, is 79.)

But there is still unease about Sanders’s health and age. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll showed just 48 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents feel Sanders is in good enough overall health to serve as president, while nearly as many, 45 percent, said he is not. In contrast, clear majorities said Biden and Warren are in good enough health to serve.

AD

“I think he’s too old,” said Ron Swesey, 71, speaking of Sanders. A retiree who made the short trip across the border to Iowa from Omaha to see Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez on Friday, Swesey said he was leaning toward supporting Buttgieg, who is 37.

AD

The Sanders campaign has promised to release his health records by the end of the year. Campaign officials have offered few specifics about his heart attack and have not said how much damage his heart sustained.

Even as he has shown signs of improvement in the polls, some Democrats are skeptical that Sanders is doing more than solidifying his most loyal supporters. While he has drawn large crowds with Ocasio-Cortez, some local Iowa Democratic officials say they have not heard much from the Sanders campaign

“We don’t get an awful lot of interaction from them,” said Sean Bagniewski, the Democratic Party chairman in Polk County, Iowa. “What that tells me is they are really getting their base together from 2016.”

AD

To combat that notion, in Iowa and elsewhere, the Sanders campaign is trying to bring new voters into the fold, betting heavily on a network of volunteers they hope will recruit people with whom they know and interact.

And at big rallies in New York and Minnesota, Sanders has tried a new tactic to foster a more inclusive feel: He urges voters look to their left and right and ask themselves if they would fight for the people they see there, even if they have different needs and backgrounds from themselves.

Like several of the Democratic candidates, Sanders is investing significant resources in an effort to post a strong showing in Iowa. Some allies fear that losing to Warren in the state would have a devastating effect on his candidacy.

Overall, Sanders has eased his hectic campaign pace since his heart attack, but he is still holding more events than many of his rivals. Now that he has a bit more down time, Shakir said, he has made more visits to campaign headquarters and taken more time to talk to his staff there.

“Bernie Sanders just feels better physically,” Shakir said. “And because he feels better, you get the truer version of who he is.”