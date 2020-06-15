Carson, the only African American in Trump’s Cabinet, was asked during a syndicated radio interview if there was a chance he might convince Trump that “he ought not be upset” with players who kneel.

“Well, I don’t think he has manifested as much animosity in that region lately,” Carson responded to host Hugh Hewitt. “And I think we just continue to work him. He’ll get there.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in the past week that Trump remains opposed to “kneeling in general,” a reference both to athletes and police officers who have sought to show solidarity with those protesting the death of the George Floyd, a man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Over the weekend, Trump also made clear in a pair of tweets that he has no plans to watch sports in which players kneel during the national anthem.

In one tweet, Trump responded to a report that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had objected to a recent vote by the U.S. Soccer board of directors to repeal a policy that requires players to stand for the national anthem.

“I won’t be watching much anymore!” Trump wrote.

Citing another tweet by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) about the same decision, the president added: “And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!”

Asked by Hewitt what he thinks about athletes kneeling, Carson said they need to make their intentions clear.

“I think the important thing is if they are going to kneel during the national anthem that they make sure that people understand why they’re kneeling,” he said. “A lot of people are under the impression that they’re kneeling because they don’t respect our national anthem or they don’t respect the flag or what it stands for.

