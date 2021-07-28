It is the result of advocacy efforts by the Berkeley-based animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, or DxE, which is working for similar policies to be enacted in other major cities, including San Francisco and Chicago.
The group had advocated for the city to serve 100% plant-based food but city officials did not want to go that far.
The ordinance does not apply to schools, which are operated by an independent school district.
Cutting meat and dairy consumption is part of the city’s efforts to fight climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions, according to the resolution.
Berkeley has spearheaded several environmental measures, including being the first city in the country to ban natural gas lines from new buildings in 2019.
The city was also the first in the county to implement a trash recycling program in the 1970s.