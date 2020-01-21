Clinton gave the filmmakers incredible access and wide berth to discuss everything from Monica Lewinsky to Donald Trump. When asked about Sanders, who, in 2016, complicated her ascent to the Democratic nomination, she responded: “Honestly, Bernie just drove me crazy. He was in Congress for years — years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”