For the two men, their actions in the late summer and autumn of 2002 have become defining moments of their careers and candidacies, with lessons for how each might handle foreign policy if he is elected president. Biden voted for a resolution authorizing the use of force, while Sanders opposed it.

In explaining their actions to voters, however, they have both left out key details that present a more complicated picture of how they handled what both now say is one of the worst foreign policy mistakes in American history.

Biden not only played a key role in helping Bush win passage of the measure, but he also privately assured the president that “I think you’re doing it the exact right way,” according to notes taken at a meeting by White House press secretary Ari Fleischer. In that meeting, Bush told Biden that though he would attempt to use diplomacy, he would use the authority to invade if he believed it was necessary, according to Fleischer’s notes.

Sanders, meanwhile, agreed at the time with much of what Bush said about Iraq, including the view that Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

For example, appearing on MSNBC in September 2002, Sanders was asked about statements that Hussein “has weapons of mass destruction” and “is on his way to nuclear weapons” that could be used against the United States. Sanders responded that “I agree” with those statements. He disagreed only with the host’s view that “we have got to take [Hussein] out.”

“The question is whether we will do more harm than good by acting unilaterally,” Sanders said. However, if the international community worked together on an effort to remove Hussein, “that becomes a different story.”

The Iraq War, which has left more than 4,000 Americans dead, was launched on the basis of faulty intelligence that said the country had weapons of mass destruction.

The vote on the war, in addition to reflecting past actions by Biden and Sanders, has also framed one of the most important foreign policy issues of the presidential campaign: the extent to which U.S. troops and military might should be used around the world. President Trump has made ending wars a centerpiece of his message, and Democrats continue to debate whether U.S. troops should be pulled out of Iraq, Afghanistan and other areas.

Sanders and Biden declined to comment for this article. This account is based on interviews with key players, a review of meeting transcripts and the candidates’ comments at the time.

As the Iraq War debate unfolded in 2002, Biden and Sanders were at opposite ends of Congress’s power structure.

Biden, who was first elected to the Senate in 1972, held the influential position of chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, which made him an important voice as fellow Democrats pondered whether to support Bush’s resolution. The Bush White House courted him assiduously, playing to his desire to fashion bipartisan agreements.

Sanders, who was first elected to the House in 1990, was an independent who attended Democratic Party caucus meetings but had little influence. He was seen as dovish on military affairs. Like Biden, he had voted against the 1991 Gulf War, which he said “would be a terrible mistake that this country would regret for decades to come.”

The United States easily won that war, ousting Iraqi forces from Kuwait, but then-President George H.W. Bush did not use the victory to oust Hussein.

In 1998, Sanders and Biden became allies when Congress passed the Iraq Liberation Act, which provided support to Hussein’s enemies but did not authorize U.S. military action. Sanders and Biden both supported the legislation. Hussein, however, remained in power.

Iraq's weapons

A year after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks — which Iraq did not initiate — President Bush asked Congress to give him authority to invade Iraq.

Bush and his aides issued an array of alarming claims, including that Hussein had a stockpile of biological weapons; that a Sept. 11 conspirator met with an Iraqi intelligence officer; and that a cache of aluminum tubes showed that Hussein was seeking to develop a nuclear weapon. As Vice President Richard B. Cheney put it in August 2002, “There is no doubt that Saddam Hussein now has weapons of mass destruction” to use “against us.”

All of those claims have since been discredited. Former secretary of state Colin Powell, who made the administration’s case to the United Nations, has said many of the claims made at the time resulted from “a great intelligence failure.”

Former president Bush did not respond to a request for comment.

During Friday’s debate, Sanders said he had “helped lead” the effort against that war.

The Sanders campaign, asked about what he did to lead the antiwar effort, cited a Sept. 21, 2002, story in the New York Times that said Sanders was one of 19 members of Congress who worked to oppose the resolution. The story said the group “met privately” with House Democratic leader Richard A. Gephardt (Mo.) but did not specify whether Sanders spoke directly to him.

Gephardt, in an interview with The Washington Post, said he had no memory of talking with Sanders about the Iraq vote. While the independent congressman met with Democrats, he “was really never an integral part of the caucus,” Gephardt said.

Sanders spokesman David Sirota, who worked for Sanders before the war vote and was a Democratic aide during the war debate, said, “Bernie Sanders was an original member of the coalition of 19 lawmakers that led the effort to pressure Dick Gephardt — an Iraq War supporter — and the rest of the Democratic caucus to oppose the war resolution.”

At the time, Sanders acknowledged that he had limited influence when asked why more Democrats weren’t standing up to Bush. “You are asking the wrong guy,” Sanders responded. “Ask Gephardt.”

The House passed the measure 296 to 133, giving Bush the authority to use military force in Iraq “as he determines to be necessary.”

Biden's deal

On Sept. 4, 2002, Biden arrived at the White House for a meeting with Bush. He urged that an invasion be undertaken only “with the informed consent of the American people,” according to Fleischer’s notes.

Biden said he believed Bush was going to use the authorization for military force to put pressure on the United Nations to get international support for putting weapons inspectors in Iraq. “If you can get it done without staying, we’ll give you the Nobel Peace Prize. I’ll support you for president,” Biden told the president, according to Fleischer’s notes.

Bush told Biden that if the administration didn’t get what it wanted from the United Nations, “we will have to act unilaterally,” Fleischer’s notes said.

Fleischer said Saturday via email that what Biden is “saying now is so contrary to what he said face to face to Bush.” The Biden campaign said in a statement, “We dispute that characterization of the VP’s positions and statements” in Fleischer’s notes but declined to provide specifics.

In the days following the White House meeting, Biden had second thoughts, particularly because of a warning from Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Bob Graham (D-Fla.), who conducted hearings that highlighted doubts about Bush’s claims.

“It was our judgment that there was no persuasive evidence that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction,” Graham said in an interview.

Biden pivoted and came up with a compromise that could have changed history.

Under legislation he sponsored with Sens. Chuck Hagel (R-Neb.) and Richard Lugar (R-Ind.), Bush would not have been given broad powers to unilaterally invade Iraq.

Instead, Bush would have been allowed only to destroy Iraq’s supposed weapons of mass destruction, and even that mission had to be approved by the United Nations. Then, if the mission to destroy such weapons had not succeeded, Bush would have to return to Congress for broader authority to invade Iraq.

Bush was livid, saying, “I don’t want a resolution which ties my hands.”

Bush aides came up with a political flanking maneuver. Bush made a deal in early October 2002 with Gephardt, who was preparing to run for president and agreed to support Bush’s war resolution.

“The White House cut the legs out from under Biden,” said Hagel, who later served as secretary of defense in the Obama administration. “Joe was caught in the middle. He was trying to do the right thing.”

Antony Blinken, who worked for Biden as a staffer on the Foreign Relations Committee and is now a campaign adviser, said, “Dick Gephardt decided to support the Bush authorization for military force, and the air went out of the Biden-Lugar bubble.”

This was Biden’s decision point, when he might have allied himself with Democrats who eventually voted against the Iraq War resolution.

Biden, however, sided with the Bush White House. “It was a very difficult decision that we discussed, debated, argued about for some time,” Blinken said.

The intelligence turned out to be false, and Gephardt said that his decision to give Bush broad authority to invade Iraq “was one of the great mistakes of my career.”

The measure passed the Senate with the support of 77 members, including Biden, while 22 Democrats and one independent opposed it.

Biden said last year that while he made a “bad judgment” in voting for the war resolution, he “opposed the effort” as soon as Bush launched the invasion, and “I was outspoken as much as anyone at all in the Congress and the administration.” Blinken later told The Post’s Fact Checker that Biden “misspoke by saying that he declared his opposition to the war immediately.”

Bush wrote in his book “Decision Points” that some prominent Democrats would later “claim they were not voting to authorize war but only to continue diplomacy.”

Actually, Bush wrote, the resolution’s language was “unmistakable.” It gave him authority to use military force, and he used it.