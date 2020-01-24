Twelve major candidates are in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, four of them senators who are also sitting as jurors in the impeachment trial of President Trump, which is keeping them in Washington most of the week.

Iowa caucuses: The process of picking a Democratic presidential nominee will start Feb. 3 in Iowa; here’s how their caucuses work. Learn about the state’s political geography.

The candidates: Four candidates are at the top of The Washington Post’s polling averages for the country and for Iowa: former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg (D); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Eight other candidates, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), billionaire investor Tom Steyer, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, plus late entrant Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, are also still in the running.

Where they stand: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues, including economic inequality, health care, immigration, changes to government, climate change, education and foreign policy. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from around the country in your inbox each Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.