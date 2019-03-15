Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) maintained his presidential campaign schedule Friday despite receiving seven stitches on his head at a walk-in clinic after what a spokeswoman described as an injury from the edge of a glass shower door.

Sanders arrived at what was billed as a roundtable on health care in the early primary state of South Carolina with a large white bandage on the left side of his head, just above his glasses. He made no mention of what had happened as the event got underway, nor did any of the others taking part in the panel discussion.

In a statement, Sanders spokeswoman Arianna Jones said the Democratic presidential aspirant went to a walk-in clinic “out of precaution” after cutting himself.

“He received seven stitches and was given a clean bill of health,” she said.

Jones said Sanders had maintained all planned events Friday, including an earlier breakfast with about 20 clergy members.

“He heads to Nevada this evening and looks forward to his rally in Henderson tomorrow,” Jones added, referring to a trip planned to another early nominating state.

[Bernie Sanders has outpatient hernia repair, his campaign says]

Sanders, 77, exhibited a similar resilience during his 2016 campaign.

He returned to work in the Senate a day after an outpatient hernia repair procedure in Washington and returned to the campaign trail later that week.