Presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a campaign event in West Branch, Iowa, on Aug. 19, 2019. (Alexander Drago/Reuters)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) parted ways with his Iowa political director in recent weeks, his campaign confirmed Wednesday, part of a series of recent staff shake-ups in key early states.

The campaign announced in March that Jess Mazour would be political director in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, part of a first wave of early state hires. She is no longer on the team.

“We’ll continue to make moves that we feel best position this campaign to win,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a written statement after The Washington Post reached out to the campaign about the matter.

A campaign official who spoke anonymously because of the sensitivity of the situation said Mazour was let go in late summer and will not be replaced. Mazour, who was a high-ranking campaign aide but not the director of the Iowa effort, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The campaign did not publicly announce her departure at the time.

Sanders performed well in Iowa against Hillary Clinton in 2016, fighting her to a near-draw in the Democratic caucuses. Polls show a competitive race for Iowa this time, with Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) leading the pack.

Before joining Sanders, Mazour served for six years as the lead organizer on the farm and environment team at Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

The Sanders campaign has made other recent staffing moves in early nominating states, including New Hampshire, where state director Joe Caiazzo was replaced with Shannon Jackson, who ran Sanders’s 2018 Senate reelection bid. Caiazzo will now head up the Sanders campaign operation in his home state of Massachusetts.

Kurt Ehrenberg, a New Hampshire senior adviser whose hiring was announced by the campaign the same day as Mazour’s was in March, is no longer with the campaign. Ehrenberg and Caiazzo had clashed over the past few months.