Thirteen major candidates are in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, with less than 25 days to go before the first votes are cast. Former HUD secretary Julián Castro and self-help author Marianne Williamson both ended their bids this month.

The candidates: So far, six candidates appear to have hit the donation and polling requirements to make the stage for the Jan. 14 debate: former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); billionaire investor Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.). Entrepreneur Andrew Yang was on stage in the December debate but has yet to qualify, along with other candidates, including late entrant Mike Bloomberg.

Where they stand: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues, including economic inequality, health care, immigration, changes to government, climate change, education and foreign policy. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

