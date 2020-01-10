No other candidate reached double digits.
The survey of about 700 likely Iowa caucus-goers had a margin of error of 3.7 percent, putting the group in a near four-way tie for first place — a highly unusual split so close to the first votes of the primary season.
Still, the poll showed that some dynamics in the race have subtly changed since the same group surveyed voters in mid-November.
Most notably, Buttigieg, who had surged into first place in the last Des Moines Register-CNN poll, dropped nine percentage points and is now essentially in third place. And Sanders increased his standing by five percentage points, going to 20 percent from 15 percent in November.
Warren and Biden saw little change in their standings, with Warren picking up one percentage point and Biden remaining even.