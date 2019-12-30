The senator has made an “uneventful recovery” from his heart attack, LeWinter said, adding that Sanders has been taking several medications routinely prescribed after heart attacks.

Questions have surrounded Sanders’s health since he suffered a heart attack on Oct. 1 that was not immediately disclosed by his campaign, prompting his hospitalization and the insertion of two stents and forcing the candidate off the campaign trail for two weeks. The doctors’ letters Monday depicted an impressive recovery, but they are unlikely to entirely quiet questions about Sanders’s physical sturdiness as he seeks one of the toughest jobs in the world.

“You are in good health currently and you have been engaging vigorously in the rigors of your campaign, travel, and other scheduled activities without any limitation,” wrote Brian P. Monahan, Congress’s attending physician.

Monahan wrote that Sanders’s most recent physical, conducted on Dec. 19, showed he was 6 feet tall and weighed 174 pounds. His blood pressure was 102/56, and his pulse rate was 62 beats per minute. His blood count, vitamin D level and thyroid function were normal, Monahan added.

Sanders is the oldest candidate in the Democratic race and would be the oldest president ever to take office. He will be just months from his 80th birthday on Inauguration Day in 2021. President Trump, who was the oldest to take the office, is 73.

Sanders is not the only candidate to face questions about his age; three other Democratic contenders, former vice president Joe Biden, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), are also septuagenarians.

Sanders suffered his heart attack during a visit to Las Vegas. He was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains at a campaign event, but the Sanders campaign did not disclose that he had suffered a heart attack until Oct. 4, when he was discharged from the hospital. In the intervening days, aides declined to answer direct questions about whether he’d suffered a heart attack.

Asked at the time why the campaign did not provide that information sooner, Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca said, “We just wanted to wait until he was discharged to give out the information all at once.”

In the days immediately following his hospitalization, there was some uncertainty inside the campaign about whether the presidential effort would continue. But Sanders emerged from his hiatus with surprising momentum, delivering a widely praised debate performance and winning endorsements from three young, liberal congresswomen who belong to a group known as the “Squad.” He now sits at or near the top of the polls in several early nominating states.

Sanders has maintained one of the busiest campaign schedules in the field, often sprinting between multiple events in a single day. While he has tempered his pace at times since the heart attack, he is still holding more events than many of his competitors.

The Sanders campaign has striven to showcase his robustness and highlight his physical activities, distributing images of the candidate shooting hoops on the basketball court or taking batting practice on the baseball diamond.

Sanders has said he feels physically better after being treated for the heart attack. As he campaigned in November, he appeared more relaxed on the campaign trail, more willing to show a personal side and more open about his age.

“I’ve been criticized for being old. I plead guilty. I am old. But there are advantages to being old,” he said in late October, arguing that he has a decades-long track record that his opponents don’t have, and which serves as proof of the kind of president he would be and of his commitment to liberal causes.

Sanders has said he was surprised to learn that he’d had a heart attack, frequently saying that he has been fortunate to have good health for much of his life. He has often noted that he was a competitive distance runner in his youth.

