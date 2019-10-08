Sanders returned to Vermont on Saturday to rest after spending three days in a Las Vegas hospital. Doctors inserted two stents to open a clogged artery in his heart. Experts have said Sanders should be able to resume his campaign.

Sanders said that in the last month or two he was more fatigued than usual and “I should have listened to those symptoms.”

He urged others to listen to their symptoms.

