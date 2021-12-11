For the 44-year-old second-generation governor who took office just weeks before the commonwealth’s first covid-19 cases hit in 2020, the weekend marked a sudden return to emergency footing. One of just three Democrats leading states won last year by Donald Trump, Beshear’s term has been shaped by crises, conflicts with the Republican legislature in Frankfort and some bipartisan wrangling that has made him popular in a deep-red state.