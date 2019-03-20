COLUMBIA, S.C. — Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is making his first visit to South Carolina, home to the earliest southern primary of 2020. It’s also the first place the former Texas congressman will be able to test his message in front of a largely black electorate.

O’Rourke’s campaign tells The Associated Press that he’ll also meet with students at the University of South Carolina in Columbia on Friday. He’s also planning stops in Rock Hill, Orangeburg and Charleston.

Since officially launching his campaign last week, O’Rourke has been touring early voting states, as well as places like Michigan and Pennsylvania that had often voted for Democrats in presidential elections but went for President Donald Trump in 2016.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.