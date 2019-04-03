Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from Texas, said Wednesday that his campaign raised $9.4 million during the first quarter of the year, a haul that places him third among Democratic presidential hopefuls who have announced totals.

O’Rourke’s campaign emphasized that his total reflected only 18 days in the race, fewer than most contenders, and that he did not take money from political action committees, lobbyists or corporations.

O’Rourke is the fourth major Democratic candidate to self-release first-quarter numbers, which must be reported to the Federal Election Commission by April 15.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday announced a first-quarter haul of $18.2 million for his presidential campaign. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) had previously announced $12 million for the quarter, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported $7 million.

O’Rourke, who joined the race on March 14, made a splash with an announcement that he raised $6.1 million during the first 24 hours of his campaign, a figure that exceeded that of Sanders, who reported raising almost $6 million on his first day.

O’Rourke’s campaign said it relied heavily on small donors and that 98 percent of contributions were below $200. The average donation was $43, the campaign said.

“Not only is this a sign of our grassroots strength during the first two weeks of our campaign, but it is a sign of what’s possible when you put your full trust in the people of this country,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

The campaign said that “a majority” of O’Rourke’s presidential donors had not contributed to his campaign last year for a Senate seat from Texas in which he came up short against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) but proved a prolific fundraiser.

The campaign’s announcement came as O’Rourke heads to Iowa for the second time since announcing his candidacy. His campaign said a four-day drive through the state, the site of the first caucuses of the 2020 campaign, would include nearly two dozen events.