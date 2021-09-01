The Texas law that went into effect Wednesday makes no exception for incest or rape while allowing private citizens to file civil suits against individuals who help a woman seeking an abortion.
“This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century,” Biden said.
The president said the law will “significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes. And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.”
The Supreme Court failed to act on a request to block the Texas law. The court, with its 6-to-3 conservative majority, could still rule on the request. For now, however, most abortions are banned in the second-largest state in the nation, reflecting an effort in Republican-led states to severely restrict the rights of women to end pregnancies.