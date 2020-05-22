“Our firm no longer represents Tara Reade,” Wigdor said in a statement Friday morning. He said that the decision was made Wednesday and that it “is by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade.”
Biden has vehemently denied the claims made by Reade, who worked for him for eight months as a staff assistant in his Senate office.
In the statement, Wigdor continued to defend her and did not offer an explanation why his firm decided to stop representing her. The announcement came as numerous media accounts have questioned her credibility. Reade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wigdor, who has donated to President Trump but said his own political affiliation did not impact the cases he pursued, declined to comment beyond the statement. His firm has been representing her pro bono for two weeks.
“We also believe that to a large extent Ms. Reade has been subjected to a double standard in terms of the media coverage she has received,” he said. “Much of what has been written about Ms. Reade is not probative of whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted her, but rather is intended to victim-shame and attack her credibility on unrelated and irrelevant matters.
“We genuinely wish Ms. Reade well and hope that she, as a survivor, is treated fairly. We have and will continue to represent survivors regardless of their alleged predator’s status or politics.”
Reade said she was handing a gym bag to Biden in a corridor near the Senate office when he pushed her against a wall and digitally penetrated her. In 2019, she said Biden had sexually harassed her; this spring she publicly leveled the assault accusation for the first time.
Reade later went to work assisting crime victims. Defense lawyers in California are now reviewing some of the criminal cases in which she served as an expert witness on cases of domestic violence, according to the New York Times. They have charged that she misrepresented her education credentials under oath by saying that she was a graduate of Antioch University.
In an account first published by CNN, a university spokeswoman said that Reade attended the school but did not graduate.
A spokesman from the Seattle University School of Law confirmed that Reade — who at the time was known as Alexandra T. McCabe — graduated with a JD degree in 2004. The university, citing federal privacy regulations, would not share more about her educational background. Current admission requirements indicate any law school students must have an undergraduate degree.