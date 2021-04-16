The administration will issue the directive later Friday. It will changing the regional allocation of refugees. Under former president Donald Trump’s directive, strict restrictions were placed on accepting refugees on certain African and majority-Muslim countries.
The new directive will allocates refugee admission by region to “address these emergency situations around the globe,” according to the official. The regions are Africa, East Asia, Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Near East and South Asia, the official said.
People close to the White House’s decision-making have said they detected political concerns about expanding the refugee program at a moment when there is increasing pressure on Biden to be tougher on immigration and border security.