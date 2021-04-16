Biden plans to keep the refugee cap at 15,000, according to the official. That figure is a historic low set by then-President Donald Trump last fall. Earlier this year, Biden had proposed to Congress lifting the cap to 62,500. He has pledged to raise it to 125,000 for the following fiscal year, which begins in October.

“This is incredibly disappointing. The U.S. is the most powerful nation in the world and we can’t do better?” said Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum.

But Biden will change the regional allocation of refugees. Under Trump’s directive, strict restrictions were placed on accepting refugees on certain African and majority-Muslim countries.

People close to the White House’s decision-making have said they detected political concerns about expanding the refugee program at a moment when there is increasing pressure on Biden to be tougher on immigration and border security. Biden is dealing with a surge in the number of migrants arriving on the southern border, which has caused policy and political worries about immigration inside the White House, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The administration will issue its new directive later Friday. The official previewing the move spoke on the condition of anonymity under guidelines set by the White House.

The new directive will allocate refugee admission by region to “address these emergency situations around the globe,” according to the official. The regions are: Africa, East Asia, Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Near East and South Asia, the official said.

“We are grateful for President Biden’s move to revise refugee policy that has disproportionately and discriminately impacted refugees from African and Muslim-majority nations,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a resettlement agency working with the government.

But she added that it was “deeply disappointing that the administration has elected to leave in place the shameful, record-low admissions cap of its predecessor.”

Biden delivered a speech at the State Department in February in which he announced his intention to move sharply away from Trump’s strict policies.

“It’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged,” he said in the address.

It was there that the president announced that he would raise the annual cap on refugee admissions to 125,000 for the next fiscal year and move swiftly toward a “down payment” soon. His administration proposed raising the cap to 62,500 for the current year.