Woodcock, who has headed the FDA’s powerful drug division for many years, was named acting commissioner in January. She has been considered one of the front-runners for the permanent job but faces a wall of opposition from a small group of Senate Democrats — including Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) — whose states have been hit especially hard by the opioid crisis. They accuse the FDA of being overly permissive in approving the addictive painkillers for years and say Woodcock, whom they consider too close to the drug industry, deserves much of the blame.