The Biden campaign says ads will appear in television markets in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. The effort also will include digital platforms including YouTube, Hulu and streaming services for news and sports.

Biden is leading most national primary polls, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has gained ground throughout the summer and has pulled even or led in some recent Iowa and New Hampshire polling.

