When Biden met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Washington this year, he asked the leader to establish political unity among various factions in his country and find a way to demonstrate that he had done so, according to a senior administration official. The United States also asked the Afghans to adopt a strategy that avoided “trying to fight everywhere” and instead to “focus on areas of concern to consolidate their forces and themselves,” the official said. The Afghans did not ultimately adopt any of the suggestions, the official said.