In the afternoon, she said, Biden will “make comments on our continued drawdown efforts and ongoing security and humanitarian assistance to the [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] and the Afghan people.”
Biden, in a brief interaction with reporters Wednesday, declined to preview his remarks. Asked if he was worried about the Afghan capital, Kabul, falling to the Taliban, he said, “I’ll speak to that tomorrow.”
Last week, Biden grew visibly irritated when reporters repeatedly asked about Afghanistan at the end of an event on the administration’s coronavirus vaccination strategies. “I want to talk about happy things,” he said.
U.S. forces have been deployed to Afghanistan for nearly 20 years since the Taliban government was toppled in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.
Earlier this year, Biden committed to withdrawing nearly all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. But the process has been faster than anticipated, and most troops are now expected to have departed in the coming days. Anywhere from 650 to 1,000 troops are expected to remain in the country to guard the U.S. Embassy and the airport.
Last week, the United States transferred Bagram air base, its most important airfield in Afghanistan, to Afghan forces.
A mounting pressure campaign on key cities across Afghanistan by the Taliban has continued this week as fighters battled government forces in the capital of Badghis province, the latest advance in a string of attacks on government-controlled districts since foreign forces began to withdraw in May.
Late last month, Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the top U.S. military commander in Afghanistan, expressed deep concern that the country could slide into a chaotic civil war. He said the country could face “very hard times” unless its fractious civilian leadership unites and the various armed groups joining the anti-Taliban fight are controlled and made “accountable” for their actions in battle.
On Thursday, Biden is also scheduled to meet with the civil rights leaders at the White House to discuss voting rights and policing legislation.
Siobhán O’Grady, Antonia Noori Farzan and Miriam Berger contributed to this report.