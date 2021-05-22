“I really feel like the strategy here is very smart, which is to have the White House focused on the next big-ticket item while allowing rank-and-file members, like myself and Booker and others, to try to work out deals on other issues,” said Murphy, who has been meeting with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and other Republican senators on a gun deal. “It hasn’t always been that somebody like me gets the wiggle room to try to negotiate something like this.”